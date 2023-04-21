Discover “What’s Next” at Open House

Free job training for residents

“What’s Next,” a free job training program for Virginia residents is holding an Open House on Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m. at An Achievable Dream Middle and High School, located at 5720 Marshall Avenue. The program gives people the chance to train for trades and skilled jobs such as cybersecurity and culinary arts. Upon completion, participants receive $1,000 and assistance with job placement.

Dr. Ashby Kilgore and City Councilman John Eley (co-founders) welcome visitors to learn more about “What’s Next” and how the program can change the lives of residents and transform the City of Newport News. For more information call 757-469-5646 or 757-936-1005.