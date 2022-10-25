Dismal NAEP Results Confirm Urgency of Education Reforms in Virginia

“Recent data from the SOLs, PALS and now today’s heart-wrenching decline in Virginia’s NAEP scores, are a predictable outcome of the decade-long systematic dismantling of a foundational commitment to excellence in education,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “Nothing is more important than ensuring every child in Virginia has access to a quality education that is grounded in high expectations. Since Day One, our administration has worked to live up to that promise and we will continue our efforts to raise expectations for students and schools, support them in meeting those high standards and hold schools accountable for results.”

“While the pandemic and long-sustained closures of schools accelerated the regression of student proficiency, deliberate decisions, pre-dating the pandemic, set our students on a downward path of declining achievement,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.



“Taken together, the significant pre-pandemic declines we saw on the 2017 NAEP, and these latest results have wiped out more than 20 years of progress Virginia students have made on the national reading and math tests since the commonwealth launched the SOL program in the late 1990s. Virginia’s plummeting trendlines since 2017 are a lesson to the nation and other states on the consequences for students when policy makers lower standards and fail to prioritize the needs of students.”

Our Commitment to Virginia’s Children

Action 1: Raise the Floor and the Ceiling Action 2: Empower Parents with Emergency Support for Students Action 3: Launch Tutoring Partnerships Action 4: Hold Ourselves and Our Schools Accountable Action 5: Strengthen Virginia’s Teacher Pipeline Action 6: Provide Parents, Students, and Teachers with Actionable Information Action 7: Challenge School Divisions to Spend Nearly $2 Billion in Remaining Federal K-12 Funds on Learning Recovery

Superintendent Balow’s presentation deck is available here.

The 2022 state NAEP report results can be found here.

In May, the Youngkin Administration released “Our Commitment to Virginians: High Expectations and Excellence for All Students” the report is available here.