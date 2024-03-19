DISNEY COLLEGE PROGRAM VISITS NSU

Earlier this month, Career Services welcomed Disney for their Spring 2024 Disney College Program, Internships, Programs & Early Career Conversation.

This event was an incredible opportunity for students to explore the many possibilities across The Walt Disney Company and learn more about Disney’s world-renowned businesses including an exclusive peek into their operations, early career openings, and growth-oriented programs.

Students were able to hear about Disney opportunities like ABC Signature’s Junior Production Accountant Development Program, the Disney Hospitality Leadership Program, Disney Signature Experiences Rotational Program, and the Disney College Program.

Recruiters shared roles for a wide variety of students and recent graduates with degrees focused on Arts & Humanities, Communications, STEM, Business, and more.

Students were also able to discover many internships, programs, and early career roles tailored to accelerate their professional development.

Five NSU students have received paid internships with the Disney College Program.