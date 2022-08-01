Disparity Study Business Engagement Meeting

By: City of Portmouth

The City of Portsmouth is conducting a Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Disparity Study to determine whether a significant disparity exists between the number of M/WBEs that are qualified to perform and the number of M/WBEs engaged by the City of Portsmouth or its prime contractors.

MGT Consulting Group is performing this disparity study on behalf of the City. On Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. EDT; you are invited to participate in a virtual Business Engagement Meeting to learn about the study and speak to MGT about your experience doing business and/or attempting to do business on City of Portsmouth contracts. This meeting is open to the public, and all are invited. Registration is required to receive the meeting link. Please register here. To learn more about the study, visit www.portsmouthvadisparitystudy.com.

Registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BgU-a373TyGwsrmH4edsjQ