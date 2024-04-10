DMV Select: City Hall Offers Services for Vehicles, License Plates, E-ZPass and More

Residents can access services 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Driver’s licenses are not processed.

Visiting the Department of Motor Vehicles is nobody’s idea of a fun time. But, it can be easier if you need only a vehicle-related transaction, because you can go to a DMV Select. The Virginia Beach DMV Select is located in City Hall.

DMV Select locations are local governments and private entities that contract with DMV to provide select transactions in a secure environment. DMV Selects cannot process driver’s licenses.

Available Services

Virginia Beach’s City Hall, 2401 Courthouse Drive (Building 1), offers the following services, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, on a walk-in basis:

Vehicle Titles and Registrations: Original (with or without liens), substitute and replacement titles and title maintenance (to change information on title records, adding/removing of names). Original registrations, renewals (including fleets), transfers, re-issues, and plate surrenders.

License Plates: Specialized and personalized plate orders, including the issuance of motorcycle, permanent trailer, truck, taxicab and local government use plates.

Permits and Placards: Trip permits and overload permits. Original issue of handicapped parking placards.

Transcript Requests: Driver and vehicle transcripts (helpful for those who apply for job where a driver's transcript is needed initially, submitted periodically or checked by their employer).

Return Checks: Full payment of return check fees.

Full payment of return check fees. Voter Registration Applications

E-ZPass: E-ZPass transponders for paying tolls. E-ZPass Standard sold at this location.

Hunting and Fishing Licenses: Customers may purchase hunting and fishing licenses, obtain temporary boat registrations and submit applications for permanent boat titles and registrations at this DMV Select. Payment is only accepted by check or money order for temporary boat registrations and applications for permanent boat titles and registrations.

Each DMV Select partner has online access to DMV to update customer records immediately as well as issue vehicle decals. Last year, DMV Selects processed more than a half million secure transactions. The DMV Select located at City Hall is provided by the City’s Commissioner of the Revenue. Contact the Commissioner of the Revenue, 757-385-4251, for more information.