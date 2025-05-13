Do You Know Your Flood Risk?

By: City of Newport News

Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States, and Newport News is no exception. Whether you live near the water or farther inland, your home could be at risk from flash floods, storm surge, or excessive runoff. As sea levels are expected to rise by about three feet over the next 50 years, the threat is increasing. Without action, building damage from coastal flooding in our region could climb from $3.1 million each year to more than $215 million by the end of the century.

The good news is there are steps you can take to lower your risk and protect your property.

Learn About Your Flood Zone

Even if your home is not in a designated flood zone, flooding can still cause serious damage. Just one inch of water in your home can lead to over $25,000 in damage. A car can be swept away by as little as one foot of water.

Start by finding out your flood zone. The City’s GIS Viewer displays flood zones and stormwater infrastructure to inform residents of their parcel-level flood risk. The Virginia Flood Risk Information System offers an online map you can use to check whether your home is in a high-risk area.

Protect Yourself and Your Property

Most standard homeowner insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Talk with your insurance agent about getting a flood insurance policy. Thanks to Newport News’ participation in the Community Rating System, all local policyholders receive a 15% discount on flood insurance. The city has received confirmation from FEMA that this discount will soon increase to 20%.

There are also ways to reduce your risk at home. Consider installing flood vents, elevating HVAC and electrical systems, or even elevating your entire home if needed. You can manage rainwater by using rain barrels, planting native vegetation, or building a rain garden. Permeable pavers and green roofs can also help reduce runoff. The city recently entered into a partnership with the Colonial Soil and Water Conservation District to administer the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program, which could be utilized to mitigate stormwater runoff issues at Newport News homes.

Before building, grading, or altering your land, call the Newport News Department of Codes Compliance at (757) 933-2311, or email permits@nnva.gov to learn about required permits.

During a flood, avoid walking or driving through standing water. Sign up for emergency weather alerts at nnva.gov/1556/NN-ALERT and always follow the rule: turn around, don’t drown.

Be a Steward of Natural Floodplains

Floodplains are areas that naturally absorb and slow floodwater. Keeping these spaces clean and undeveloped can help reduce flooding in other areas. Always dispose of waste responsibly. Do not dump leaves, trash, or grass clippings into waterways or storm drains.

The City Is Taking Action

Newport News is working on a long-term Stormwater Master Plan that includes a flood resilience plan that will assess current and future conditions and provide solutions citywide.