Do You Operate a Short-Term Rental in Newport News? What You Need to Know

If you’re operating a short-term rental in Newport News, such as listing a home or room on Airbnb, Vrbo, or another platform, there are important updates about local regulations you should review.

In 2022, the Newport News City Council adopted regulations for short-term rentals to help preserve the character and livability of neighborhoods while allowing residents to operate these businesses responsibly. Since then, enforcement was delayed, giving property owners time to understand and comply with the new rules. On May 13, 2025, the Planning Department issued letters to announce the enforcement of the city’s Short-Term Rental Regulations.

To provide ample time for current operators to come into compliance, the city is extending the grace period until August 1, 2025. This is not a notice of violation. It’s an opportunity to take action before enforcement begins.

Starting August 1, operators who have not come into compliance will receive a Notice of Violation and will have 30 days from the date of that notice to meet all requirements.

What You Need to Do

If you believe your property might be considered a short-term rental, you should:

Review the Short-Term Rental Regulations Apply for a Short-Term Rental Permit Make any necessary changes to bring your property into compliance

You can learn more and apply at:

www.nnva.gov/3116/Short-Term-Rentals

Need Help?

If you’re unsure where to start or have questions about your specific situation, please reach out to the city’s Zoning Administrator, Nyoka Hall for guidance.