DOD celebrates the nation’s 244th birthday in the DC Salute to America 2020

FORT LESLEY J. McNAIR, D.C. – The Department of Defense will recognize America’s birthday with aerial flyovers, musical and ceremonial support as part of Salute to America 2020 July 4 in the nation’s capital.

“Joint Task Force- National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) is proud to help celebrate the nation’s 244th birthday,” said Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, JTF-NCR commander. “The service members participating in Salute to America represent the capacity and capability of America’s Armed Forces and our ability to conduct homeland defense.”

The event will include a demonstration by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and a 21-gun salute by the Presidential Salute Battery, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), at approximately 6:30 p.m.

An aerial review demonstrating the capabilities of the Armed Forces is also scheduled to begin at approximately 7 p.m. The flyover will feature AH-1Z, AH-64, CH-47, MH-60, MH-65, MV-22, UH-1N, UH-60 rotary wing helicopters; A-10, F-15, F-22, and F-35 fighters; B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers; and a KC-46 tanker. The show will conclude with flyovers from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Prior to the aerial review, Air Force One will conduct a flyover.

The military flyovers will approach the National Mall from the vicinity of Arlington National Cemetery and fly directly over the Ellipse.

The U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines Corps, and U.S. Air Force bands will also provide musical support to the event.

Additional information on the Salute to America event is available athttps://www.nps.gov/subjects/nationalmall4th/index.htm.