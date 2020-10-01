Dominion Customers Encouraged to Download New Energy App in Midst of Busy Hurricane Season

RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy customers can now report outages, pay their bills, and monitor their energy usage all in one place using a new app the company rolled out today.

The app provides a secure, quick and easy way for customers to manage their energy account on the go.

“We’re excited to offer our customers a one-stop-shop where they can do everything from pay their bill to learn how to conserve energy and save money,” said Corynne Arnett, senior vice president of Regulatory Affairs & Customer Experience. “The app will allow customers to quickly and easily report an outage and enable easier account access along with increased security features.”

The app is available on iOS and Android for residential and small business customers across eight states. Search for “Dominion Energy” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the app for free. Customers will have the option to enable biometric authentication for secure access to their account.

Using the Dominion Energy app, Virginia customers will be able to: