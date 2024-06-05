Dominion Energy Announces Closing of Sale of Questar Gas and Wexpro

On June 3, 2024, Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) announced that it had completed the sale of Questar Gas Company and Wexpro Company, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) for about $4.3 billion, plus assumed debt and other standard closing costs. This sale was initially announced on Sept. 5, 2023.



Questar Gas Company serves 1.2 million customer accounts in Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho, with a network spanning over 21,000 miles. Wexpro Company supplies natural gas to Questar Gas under a cost-of-service agreement. Dominion Energy and Enbridge also plan to finalize the sale of Dominion’s gas distribution company in Gastonia, N.C., in a separate transaction later this year.

According to the press release, Dominion Energy, headquartered in Richmond, Va., provides electricity and natural gas to over 4.5 million customers across 13 states. The press release also states that they are dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and environmentally friendly energy set to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050.