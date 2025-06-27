Dominion Energy Announces Elects Jeff Lyash as in Board Refreshment

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE) — Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), announced that the company’s board of directors has elected a new independent director, Jeffrey J. “Jeff” Lyash, effective today, June 25.

The election is part of Dominion Energy’s ongoing commitment to strong corporate governance and regular refreshment of its board of directors. The company has added seven new directors since 2019, with an average tenure for the entire board of 7.4 years. Lyash, 63, will serve on the board’s Safety, Technology, Nuclear, and Operations Committee.

The recently retired president and chief executive officer of Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Lyash brings more than four decades of experience in utility operations, power operations and generation construction, and public policy and regulatory matters (particularly in nuclear energy) to the board of directors. His skills, qualifications, attributes, and experience also include leadership, corporate governance, financial and risk management, environmental, talent management, technology transformation, customer experience, and community engagement.

Robert M. Blue, chair, president and chief executive officer, said:

“Jeff is well-respected by the industry and by the civic and elected leaders in his community because of his leadership in and reputation for reliable service, affordability, and innovation. During his tenure at TVA, the power provider launched one of the largest energy efficiency initiatives in the nation and was a pioneer in the nuclear industry. His experience leading utility operations in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida aligns with Dominion Energy’s strategy to operate exceptional utilities in the Southeast. We welcome Jeff to our board and look forward to working with him in fulfilling our critical mission to provide the reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy that powers our customers every day.”

Lyash served as president and CEO of Knoxville-based TVA, the nation’s largest public utility, from April 2019 until his retirement in April 2025. Prior to joining TVA, he served as president and CEO of Ontario Power Generation, president of CB&I Power, executive vice president of Energy Supply for Duke Energy and its predecessor Progress Energy, and president and CEO of Progress Energy Florida, among other leadership roles. Lyash began his energy sector career at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), where he served in senior technical and management positions.

Lyash is immediate past chair of the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations and of the Nuclear Energy Institute. He has also served on the board of Granite Construction Incorporated, a civil construction company and aggregate producer based in Watsonville, California.

A native of Shamokin, Pennsylvania, Lyash earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Drexel University, where he serves as a member of the board of trustees. He has held a senior reactor operating license from the NRC.

“I’ve seen the support Dominion Energy offers to the communities it serves, to state and regional economic development efforts, and to its neighboring utilities in need – a mission of service,” said Lyash. “I’m excited to join the board of directors and work collaboratively to help achieve Dominion Energy’s strategic aims and unlock value for shareholders.”