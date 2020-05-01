Dominion Energy Bill Reduction/Other Customer Assistance

Virginia customers to see $6/month bill reduction

Starting May 1, our typical residential customer in Virginia can expect to see their bill drop by about $6 per month. The reduction is due to a drop in the fuel charge, the cost of fuel for power stations. The reduction is driven by the outstanding performance of our generation fleet in Virginia, particularly our combined cycle power stations which provided excellent reliability and affordability to our customers while also reducing carbon emissions by displacing coal. In addition, the company’s rapidly increasing renewable portfolio in the Commonwealth reduces both fuel costs and carbon emissions. The company accelerated the adjustment to provide the savings to customers two months earlier than in past years.

Keeping service on

We are not currently disconnecting service for nonpayment, however we encourage customers to pay their bill as they normally would to help avoid a larger balance later. If you’ve fallen behind on your bill, you should set up a payment arrangement by visiting DominionEnergy.com or calling us at 1-866-366-4357.

If you’re having trouble paying your bill, we’re here to help

We offer both short-term payment extensions and long-term payment plans to help manage your balance. There are no fees associated with these.

Short-Term Payment Extensions: For electric customers in Virginia and North Carolina, a Payment Extension provides more time to pay your bill. Customers should visit our website to make payment extensions on Manage Account. Customers who have not signed up are encouraged to do so.

Long-Term Payment Plans: A Payment Plan is an agreement to pay your current bill and a set amount towards a past due balance, each month. It divides the past due balance into equal payments. Customers can make long-term payment plans on Manage Account by visiting ourwebsite.

Energy Assistance Programs

Energy assistance is not limited to low income customers, but anyone facing hardship. See below for information on programs offered through the State and by Dominion Energy.

Who to Contact for Resources: 2-1-1 Virginia.

If you’re past due on your energy bill, dial 2-1-1 or visit 211virginia.org. Trained professionals can provide referrals to resources for utility assistance, basic human needs, child care, elder care, housing assistance and more. Help is available 24/7.