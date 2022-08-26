Dominion Energy Environmental Grant Applications Now Open to Nonprofit, Educational Organizations

Dominion Energy encourages nonprofit and educational organizations to apply for $1 million in environmental grants to be distributed this year through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. The grants support improving the environment and providing educational experiences in communities served by the energy company.

Nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for grants up to $50,000 to support specific projects that promise measurable results to improve the environment. Also, public and private K-12 schools in eligible regions can apply for classroom grants up to $5,000 for environmental education programs.

Dominion Energy will consider grant requests that focus on one or more of the following:Educating K-12 students and the public about environmental scienceProtecting and preserving natural habitatsImproving open spaces and making nature accessible

The deadline to apply for the grants is Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. EST. For more information and to apply visit dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.