Dominion Energy Provides More Support for Customers, Businesses, Nonprofits and Houses of Worship

According to Dominion Energy, the coronavirus pandemic emphasizes how much Dominion Energy customers rely on them in everyday lives. “We recognize the financial challenges they are facing, and don’t want customers to worry about their energy bills at a time like this. We are committed to helping residential AND business customers stay connected. We have expanded funding, and for the first time small businesses, non-profits and houses of worship can apply for EnergyShare too! The application period begins on September 1.”

Energy Assistance Programs

They have increased their EnergyShare funding this year to $14 million with half of the $1 million increase in funding will go to business customers; the additional $13.5 million is for residential customers.

The summer cooling benefit has doubled this season where it went from $300 to $600 per residential account. Eligibility has also been expanded; customers of any age can now apply without showing a disconnect notice,

Small business customers can apply for EnergyShare funding as well. A partnership with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation makes it possible. Dominion Energy has contributed $500,000 to the Small Business Relief Program, providing one-time assistance of up to $1,000 for unpaid Dominion Energy Virginia electric bills accrued during the pandemic to small businesses as well as nonprofits and houses of worship.

Virginia customers can call 2-1-1 or visit 211virginia.org for a referral to a local EnergyShare agency. Click here to find your local EnergyShare agency.

Keeping service on

According to Dominion Energy, “If a customer can’t afford to pay their bill right now, we are committed to keeping them connected. We have suspended disconnects for non-payment in March and are committed to extending that policy until at least October 14, with regulatory approval. We also are working with customers who were disconnected for nonpayment shortly before the suspension went into effect.

If you’re having trouble paying your bill, we’re here to help

While we are not currently disconnecting service for nonpayment, we are encouraging customers to pay their bill to help avoid a larger balance later. If you’ve fallen behind on your bill, you should set up a payment arrangement by visiting DominionEnergy.com or calling us at 1-866-366-4357.

We offer both short-term payment extensions and long-term payment plans to help manage your balance. There are no fees associated with these.

We are also offering customers up to 12 months, starting June 15, to pay down past due balances. No minimum down payment is required.