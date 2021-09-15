Dominion Energy sends over 200 crews to help with Hurricane Ida relief

Hurricane Ida did mass amounts of damage across multiple states a couple of weeks ago and left over one million Entergy customers without power throughout the gulf coast including New Orleans.



The outage left many people in the southern states in the dark without air conditioning during one of the hottest months of the summer. The power company Entergy said that as of August 31st, they had restored power to over 85,000 customers in Louisiana and Mississippi after one day of assessing the damage left by the hurricane.



Dominion Energy, which serves parts of Virginia and the Carolinas, sent over 200 crews to go help with damage control and helping to re-establish power.



“The hurricane made landfall exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina. Luckily the effects haven’t been as devastating. But we’ve released some of our contractors from Virginia and South Carolina to assist with the damage and power restoration we’ve seen,” Diaz said when talking about Dominion helping with Hurricane Relief.



“They’ve been able to prepare and change some things since Hurricane Katrina, but I think that’s one of the aspects of Mother Nature is we can only prepare so much,”

