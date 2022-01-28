Dominion Energy Weather Update

Another round of weekend snow, high winds and potential ice moves into Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina this evening. Please know Dominion Energy will be ready to assist you in keeping you informed about any power outages.

We expect the winter storm to impact Virginia this evening through late Saturday morning.

Our best forecast currently indicates:

Rain will change to snow in Hampton Roads in the early morning hours of Saturday and remain a wet snow in the main impact area until about 7:00am. By 7:00am temperatures will cool enough to transition to a dry snow.



Hampton Roads, including the Peninsula, Norfolk, VA Beach and Chesapeake have the best chance for a Moderate to Significant operational impact from wind and wet snow.



Heavy, wet snow accumulations are possible beginning at 1:00am, with 3:00am – 7:00am being the most likely trouble period.



Winds in Hampton Roads will run 15-25 mph with 35-45 mph gusts between roughly 1:00am and 7:00pm Saturday, easing gradually through the evening hours.



Factoring in winds, our main threat period is between 3:00am and 10:00am Saturday.



Total snow accumulations look to run roughly 3-6″ across much of our area with higher accumulations possible.



-Accumulating snow could lead to hazardous travel Friday night – midday Saturday.



-A potential exists for reduced visibility early Saturday, as wind gusts may exceed 30mph.



Don’t forget shelter and heat for outdoor pets or bring them inside if possible since temperatures will remain low throughout the weekend.



While the amount of snow forecasted has decreased, please continue to make preparations so you are prepared for any changes that may occur over the next 24 hours.

Here are some important safety reminders:

If you lose power, please let us know. The fastest way to report or track an outage is using our mobile app or online at DominonEnergy.com. You can download the Dominion Energy Outage Center app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can also call us at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).



Beware of downed power lines. Assume they are energized and dangerous. During winter storms, it is important to remember that power lines could be covered by snow. Stay at least 30 feet away and make sure your family, pets, and neighbors also avoid the downed wire. Call Dominion Energy right away at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to speak with an agent to report the downed wire.

