Donald Trump Injured After Disrupted Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally

On July 13, 2024, Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage by the Secret Service after shots were fired just six minutes into his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. He left with blood on the side of his head and his ear. Trump said “Let me get my shoes” as he was escorted off stage.

According to law enforcement, Trump is safe and is expected to survive, and the gunman shot from a rooftop outside of the venue. The gunman is now deceased as well as an audience member from the rally.



According to a senior White House official, President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation as he is in Delaware for the weekend. According to her office, Vice President Kamala Harris has also received an initial briefing. According to a senior White House representative, the Biden campaign currently is monitoring the situation.

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence,” said President Biden. Biden is currently trying to reach out to Trump.