Donate New and Gently Worn Shoes to Make an Impact

By: City of Newport News

The Department of Juvenile Services is holding a shoe drive fundraiser to help families in developing countries and raise funds for positive youth development here in Newport News. Now through April 30, Juvenile Services is collecting new and gently worn shoes at multiple locations throughout the city. If you have extra shoes in your closet, this is an environmentally friendly way to get rid of them and help make an impact both locally and abroad.

By teaming up with Funds2Orgs, the shoes collected will be sent to developing countries to create job opportunities. The shoes serve as inventory for over 4,000 micro-entrepreneurs who clean the shoes and sell them to support their families. In return, Juvenile Services receives money per pound of shoes collected. The monies raised will be used for programs for empowering youth, families, and communities while providing structure, guidance, and support for positive youth development.

Gently worn used or new shoes can be dropped off at several locations in the area including all branches of the Newport News Public Library; both locations of One Life Fitness Center in Newport News; Zion Baptist Church; Newport News-Williamsburg Airport; Newport News City Hall; and Newport News Juvenile Detention Center.