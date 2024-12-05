Don’t Miss City Center This Weekend!

Tree lighting, drone show, German market

As part of the NlightN Holiday Event Series sponsored by Ferguson, the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony this Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m., will ring in the holiday season. Join in the celebration as City Center comes to life with festive music, carnival games, strolling entertainers, holiday décor, food vendors, an ice sculpting exhibition, face painters, crafts, and the official lighting of the City Center holiday tree. The event will conclude with an unforgettable drone show at 8 p.m., painting the night sky with a spectacular display of lights and artistry.

Come early to experience an authentic “Weihnachtsmarkt” in honor of Newport News’ German Sister City of Greifswald, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. This year’s market will take place Dec. 6 – 7, from 3 – 9 pm. The Christmas Market features 25+ vendors, food trucks, and the return of our beloved handmade Gluhwein pottery mugs. The non-profit Sister Cities Newport News hosts the German Christmas Market in conjunction with the City Center Shopping Center.

Parking and admission for both events is free. Food vendor prices will vary.