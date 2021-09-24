Don’t Miss the Denbigh Community Day Parade and Festival Tomorrow!

The Denbigh Community Day Parade and Festival returns this Saturday, September 25, and everyone is invited to join in the fun! Festivities include marching bands, live music and family entertainment.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. sharp. Arrive early to claim your spot along the route. The parade starts at Manna Church (326 Tabbs Lane), and travels along Tabbs Lane, Old Courthouse Way, Warwick Boulevard, and Beechmont Drive, ending at New Beech Grove Baptist Church (361 Beechmont Drive). After the parade, head to New Beech Grove Baptist Church for a free community festival.

For more information on the Denbigh Community Day Parade and Festival, please call 757-877-0792.