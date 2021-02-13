Downing-Gross Commemorates Black History Month with Interactive Carter G. Woodson Festival

Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center is celebrating the history and legacy of the African-American community. On Saturday, February 20, stream the Carter G. Woodson Festival beginning at noon. This four hour festival features Atumpan Edutainment with special guests who will showcase art in many different ways.

The festival is comprised of eight, 25-minute performances and presentations. Viewers can enjoy interviews of African-Americans who are making history now, musical selections by artists and bands from Virginia and beyond, and African dances performed by nationally and internationally acclaimed ensembles. The show also features poetry, theatrical vignettes of traditional folklore, and storytelling by nationally and internationally acclaimed artists.

There is also an interactive portion of the festival that includes a virtual yoga class and a craft. Viewers are encouraged to create their own instruments and jewelry during the “Make and Move It” segment. A supply list for the DIY craft is available online. Tickets for the event are $15 and advanced tickets are available at a discounted price of $12. To purchase tickets for the live stream and to learn more about the festival, visit the Downing-Gross website.