Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center Hosting First Juried Exhibition

During their 11th year of building community through the arts, Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center (DGCAC) is celebrating all things iconic with their first juried art exhibit. Artists should submit up to two pieces by Tuesday, June 16 that depict their understanding of the phrase “Iconic Art,” whether they are honoring an iconic figure in the arts or an iconic art style.



This competition is open to all ages and there is a $20 entry fee. All accepted artists receive professional exhibition space and display of artwork in DGCAC Newport News Community Gallery, along with a listing on the DGCAC website with the artists’ contact information. The accepted pieces will be judged with the first, second, and third-place winners receiving cash prizes ranging from $500 to $250. Winners will also have the opportunity to display their work in the Port Warwick Art & Sculpture Festival, the World Arts Celebration, and the gallery at Denbigh Community Center. To learn more about the rules of the competition and to make a submission, visit the Downing-Gross website.