Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center to Host Shrek, Jr. The Musical Theater Camp

Everyone’s favorite ogre is back in this hilarious stage spectacle, based on the Oscar-winning smash hit film and outrageous Broadway musical, Shrek. Channel your kiddo’s inner Broadway star with Shrek, Jr. The Musical Theater Camp at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center. This five-week camp will tune their skills in art, music and literacy – all while teaching the inner workings of theater production. Auditions, training and loads of summer fun culminate in three stage performances – held in the renowned Ella Fitzgerald Theater.﻿This program, for ages 6 – 18, takes place weekdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. from June 27 – July 30, with performances on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30. Register in person by June 11, or online by June 12. Register before March 31 for a waived registration fee!Participation in the program includes a camp t-shirt and midday snacks. Lunch is not provided. For more information regarding camp tuition and fees, or to register your child, visit downinggross.org.