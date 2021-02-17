Downing-Gross is Calling Youth for Art Submissions

Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center is looking for visual artists ages 17 and younger to display in the June 2021 exhibition named FUN! (Finding Urself Now). This exhibition calls for artwork created by children and teens who use art as a vehicle of joy, exploration and expression. Selected artists will have the opportunity to display in a professional gallery and be featured on the Downing-Gross website and social media pages. FUN! will be guest curated by Gracie Eriks, one of the top finishers of the 2020 “A Space of Our Own” exhibition.

All media is allowed, including works on canvas, paper, printed photography, mixed media and sculpture. To submit an entry, artists (and parents or guardians) should submit hi-resolution samples of their artwork as email attachments (.jpg or .png, 150dpi recommended) to downing-gross@nnva.gov. The subject line of the email should read “FUN! Submission.” These samples do not have to be the pieces that will be submitted for the show. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 2. To learn more about the exhibit and submission requirements, visit the Downing-Gross website.