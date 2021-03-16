Downing-Gross Offering Spring Break Activities

Spring Break is just around the corner and if you’re looking for fun activities, the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center is the place to be the week of April 5! The Center is hosting a Destination DG Spring Break Activity Series, with three activities that will appeal to young people of all ages. On Tuesday, April 6, everyone is invited to the Ella Fitzgerald Theater for a free screening of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Kids under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult or older sibling. Space is limited, so please RSVP. Celebrate the freedom of Spring Break with the sun on your face and chalk in hand during the “Chalk the Walk” on Thursday, April 8 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Participants will work together to transform the sidewalk along Wickham Avenue. Leave an inspiring message, create a temporary mural or choose from several selected themes. This event is weather-dependent, so please check the Downing-Gross website to ensure it is still taking place. Unleash your creativity through painting, sculpting or assembling make-and-take crafts on Friday, April 9 during a “Free Form” session. The event is from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the Downing-Gross Art Room. The cost is $5 per person and registration is required. To learn more and register for the activities, visit www.downinggross.org.