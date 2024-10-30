Featured Local Local News 

Downing-Gross to Host Trick or Treat Event

HRMessenger Staff , ,

Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center will host trick-or-treating on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visit the Banquet Room for a night filled with fun crafts, music, candy, popcorn, community partners and more.

Trick-or-treating is free and open to the public. All children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the event. Costumes are encouraged, but please no weapons.

Participating community partners include:

  • Hampton Roads Community Action Program
  • Newport News Department of Human Services
  • Zeta Amicae
  • Newsome House
  • Parents in Action

To learn more, visit the Downing-Gross website.