Downing-Gross to Host Trick or Treat Event
Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center will host trick-or-treating on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visit the Banquet Room for a night filled with fun crafts, music, candy, popcorn, community partners and more.
Trick-or-treating is free and open to the public. All children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the event. Costumes are encouraged, but please no weapons.
Participating community partners include:
- Hampton Roads Community Action Program
- Newport News Department of Human Services
- Zeta Amicae
- Newsome House
- Parents in Action
To learn more, visit the Downing-Gross website.