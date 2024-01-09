Download the Dominion Energy App to Quickly Report Power Outages and Monitor for Status Updates

Click the following link to learn more: https://bit.ly/3tK4MJV

Download the Dominion Energy mobile app to report outages and track restoration times.

Customers may also report outages on the Dominion Energy website or by calling 866-DOM-HELP.

Customers may also report outages on the Dominion Energy website or by calling 866-DOM-HELP. Stay away from downed power lines.

If you see a downed pole or wire, please report it by calling 866-DOM-HELP and stay at least 30 feet away. The line could be energized and dangerous.

If you see a downed pole or wire, please report it by calling 866-DOM-HELP and stay at least 30 feet away. The line could be energized and dangerous. Fully charge your devices before the storm.

Fully charge your phone, computer and other electronic devices before the storm arrives. Consider purchasing portable batteries to extend the life of your devices.

Fully charge your phone, computer and other electronic devices before the storm arrives. Consider purchasing portable batteries to extend the life of your devices. Properly connect your generator.

If you have a generator, make sure it is fueled, tested, and properly connected before the storm arrives, and always operate it outdoors with good ventilation.

If you have a generator, make sure it is fueled, tested, and properly connected before the storm arrives, and always operate it outdoors with good ventilation. Prepare food, water, and emergency supplies.

Before any storm, it’s always good to have bottled water and non-perishable food on hand, as well as emergency supplies such as flashlights, batteries, first aid kits and medications.