Downtown Confederate Monument Next Steps

Virginia law SB 183 goes into effect July 1, 2020. The law allows the City to relocate the downtown Confederate Monument. Prior to its relocation, the City must hold a public hearing. On June 2, Norfolk City Council decided the public hearing will be held on July 7. Information on the public hearing will be provided soon.

Following the public hearing, the law requires 30 days for the City to offer the monument to museums, historical societies or government or military battlefields.

The City will relocate the monument if it does not accept an offer from a museum, historical society or government or military battlefield to acquire it.

Watch the June 2 City Council discussion: