DOWNTOWN SUFFOLK CELEBRATES SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

SUFFOLK, VA. Get ready to support your local community and indulge in a vibrant celebration of Small Business Saturday in Downtown Suffolk with an Evening Holiday Market. Over a dozen merchants will be offering an array of unique goods and services, this event promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees. On Saturday, November 30 from 4 pm until 7 pm, the Courthouse Park in the heart of Downtown Suffolk will transform into a holiday marketplace highlighting the best of what the local small business community has to offer. From artisanal crafts and handmade jewelry to delectable s’mores and holiday music, there will be something for everyone. Small Business Saturday is an annual celebration that encourages consumers to shop locally and support small businesses, emphasizing the significance of these enterprises in the community’s growth and vitality. In addition to the Evening Holiday Market, 123 N. Main Street will be transformed into a Holiday Wonderland! This event is free and open to the public, offering a family friendly environment where visitors can experience the magic of the season with crafts, photo opportunities, and more!