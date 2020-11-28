Downtown Suffolk Launches New Brand

SUFFOLK, Virginia – Today a new Downtown Suffolk Branding initiative was unveiled to further enhance and bring awareness to this important corridor. The new branding effort creates a strong visual identity to bring recognition to the district and represents a creative, thriving, and cooperative environment, while also acknowledging the roots and heritage of the founding of the City. Businesses in the Downtown District will be able to access the logo and other marketing tools to share messages in an exciting and engaging way that tailors to key audiences such as residents, visitors, developers, and other businesses. Suffolk city departments worked with BrandFirst, an advertising agency, on creating the new brand. Alternate versions of the brand feature the tagline “WE’RE OPEN”, which points to the willingness of the Suffolk business community to welcome a diverse array of retail and professional storefronts. The logo was designed to have a colorful and modern appeal with bold and eye – catching colors. The new brand and tagline are one aspect of the overall Downtown Master Plan. This City Council – approved plan includes a variety of marketing and infrastructure projects that enhance and promote Downtown Suffolk. Implementation of the plan has been a collaborative effort with the Downtown Suffolk business community with input from guests and stakeholders. The public can expect to see the new – 2 – Downtown designs in arenas such as websites, social media, decals and banners in the coming days.