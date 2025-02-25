DOWNTOWN SUFFOLK WELCOMES FRESH START DAY SUPPORT

SUFFOLK, Virginia. Suffolk Economic Development is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Fresh Start Day Support on Friday, March 7, at 10:00 a.m. located at 140 W. Washington Street. Mayor Mike Duman will make remarks at the grand opening ceremony.

Fresh Start Day Support states that their mission is to “provide accessible and compassionate support services to individuals and families in the community, with the goal of promoting mental health and well-being.” They go on to state that their “team consists of licensed professionals with extensive experience in the mental health field, including psychologists, social workers, and counselors.” To find out more and subscribe to their newsletter visit www.freshstartdaysupport.com!

For more information, contact Tilfany Brown at 757-705-6724 or via email at tilfany002@icloud.com or stop by in person Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.