DOWNTOWN SUFFOLK WELCOMES NEW STORE

Suffolk, Virginia – Suffolk Economic Development Department is excited to announce that Next to Nothing Variety Shop hosting their Grand Opening and ribbon cutting celebration this Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Suffolk Vice Mayor Lue Ward will be on hand for the event, which is open to the public. The new store is located at 157 W. Washington Street in heart of Downtown Suffolk and will provide shoppers with a wide array of new and used fashion apparel, accessories, home goods, children’s toys, and more.