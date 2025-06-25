Dr. Pat Woodbury Receives Resolution of Appreciation During Council Meeting

During the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, June 24, Dr. Pat Woodbury was honored for her distinguished service. From July 2008 through December 2024, she served the citizens of the City of Newport News as a representative of the Central District.

Woodbury has served as a passionate advocate and leader for the citizens of the Central District and the city as a whole, striving to better the entire Newport News community while ensuring that citizens were heard.

In addition to her service on City Council, she worked to train a future generation of teachers, serving as professor at Hampton University, and served as a member of the Newport News School Board from 2002 until her election to City Council in 2008. She has served on many boards, commissions, and municipal organizations, notably serving as the Chair of the Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads, Vice President of the Virginia Transit Association, and President of the Virginia Municipal League.

Woodbury has made many valuable contributions to the city, the Virginia Peninsula, and the entire Hampton Roads Region. This resolution acknowledges City Council’s heartfelt appreciation for her many contributions.