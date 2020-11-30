Dr. Tony Allen Named To Head Biden President Inauguration Committee

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have named Delaware State University President Tony Allen to serve as the Chief Executive Officer* to lead the four-member Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) that will organize the activities surrounding the Jan. 20 swearing ceremonies in Washington D.C.

Dr. Allen has known the President-elect and his family for 25 years– four years of which he served as a special assistant and speechwriter for then-U.S. Senator Biden in the late 1990s. The Delaware State University President said he is deeply humbled to help organize the historic inauguration “of a good and decent patriot” during an unprecedented time in the country’s history.

“As the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden alongside Kamala Harris, the first woman of color to be elected Vice President of the United States, will work hard for all Americans and lead us towards our nations highest calling – ‘a more perfect union,’ Dr. Allen said. “This year’s inauguration will look different amid the pandemic, but we will honor the American inaugural traditions and engage Americans across the country while keeping everybody healthy and safe.”

According to the Nov. 30 announcement, also named on the PIC were:

Maju Varghese, Executive Director – the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Advisor on the Biden-Harris campaign from the primaries through the general who oversaw the campaign’s day-to-day operations and led the entire campaign through an unprecedented shift to remote working. He previously served in the Obama White House in various roles, including assistant to the President for Management and Administration and deputy director of Advance.

the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Advisor on the Biden-Harris campaign from the primaries through the general who oversaw the campaign’s day-to-day operations and led the entire campaign through an unprecedented shift to remote working. He previously served in the Obama White House in various roles, including assistant to the President for Management and Administration and deputy director of Advance. Erin Wilson, DeputyExecutive Director – the Biden-Harris campaign’s National Political Director throughout the primary and general elections, who was the senior staff member responsible for relationships with hundreds of elected officials and leaders across the country. Previously, Wilson was a senior aide in Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey’s office, most recently serving as his State Director and Senior Advisor to his 2018reelection.

– the Biden-Harris campaign’s National Political Director throughout the primary and general elections, who was the senior staff member responsible for relationships with hundreds of elected officials and leaders across the country. Previously, Wilson was a senior aide in Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey’s office, most recently serving as his State Director and Senior Advisor to his 2018reelection. Nevada State Sen.Yvanna Cancela – one of Joe Biden’searliest elected supporters, endorsing him the day he announced his campaign. Sen. Cancela was a senior advisor in Nevada during the primary election, helping steer Biden’s comeback, as well as in the general election to secure another victory in the Silver State.

Additionally, the PIC is also unveiling its website at BidenInaugural.org, which includes a web store with exclusive inaugural merchandise and collectibles. The PIC is also launching its social media presence on Instagram and Twitter under the handle @Inauguration46where Americans can visit for the latest news and information about the inauguration.

The PIC will work closely with the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) to coordinate all activities surrounding the 59thinaugural ceremonies, prioritizing keeping people safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19 while engaging all Americans.

*In this appointment, Dr. Tony Allen has accepted this appointment in his personal capacity and is not in any way connected with his duties as the President of Delaware State University.