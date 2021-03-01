Drive ERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE
From Friday, February 26 to Friday, March 5
Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.
I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, March 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, March 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East: Alternating lane closures on I-264 East between Frederick Blvd. and Effingham St. on Monday, March 1; Tuesday, March 2; Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West between Effingham St. and Frederick Blvd. on Monday, March 1; Tuesday, March 2; Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 East: Alternating lane closures on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, March 1; Tuesday, March 2; Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 West: Alternating lane closures on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Monday, March 1; Tuesday, March 2; Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
VA 164 East: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 East from W. Norfolk Rd. to London Blvd. on Monday, March 1; Tuesday, March 2; Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
VA 164 West: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 West from London Blvd. to W. Norfolk Rd on Monday, March 1; Tuesday, March 2; Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” and plan your trip with free tools:
• Download the 511 smartphone app
• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone
Feb. 26, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS
For the week of Feb. 28 to March 6
NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.
*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*
For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.
Bridges & Tunnels:
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:
· Single-lane closures eastbound on March 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:
· Mobile, single-lane closures northbound on March 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
· Single-lane closures southbound on March 2-4 from as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
High Rise Bridge, I-64:
· A series of bridge test openings, lasting less than 20 minutes each, in both directions on Feb. 28 from 4-6 a.m.
· Brief, intermittent stoppages in both directions, lasting less than 20 minutes each, on March 6 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Berkley Bridge, I-264:
· Single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.:
· Eastbound on Feb. 28
· Westbound on March 1
James River Bridge, Route 17:
· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound on March 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closures southbound on March 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures northbound on March 1-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closures northbound on March 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HRBT Expansion Project:
· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):
· Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).
I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:
· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199/Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) as needed Feb. 28 to March 4 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· New traffic pattern in place on the Route 143/Merrimac Trail on-ramp and acceleration lane to I-64 east beginning as early as the evening of March 3.
· Lane closures under flagger control on Lakeshead Drive at the I-64 overpasses March 1-5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Lane closures under flagger control on Rochambeau Drive near Route 143/Merrimac Trail starting as early as March 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the existing Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues. Westbound traffic on Route 199 follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.
· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143/Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.
I-64 Express Lanes, Norfolk:
· Full closure of the I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on:
· Feb. 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· March 3 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
· March 6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:
For a full list of on-going traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp
· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):
· March 1-4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· March 5 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
· March 6 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
· March 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Full closure of the on-ramp to I-64 west from South Military Highway on March 4-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3bFCNy6
I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
· Single-lane closure on I-64 east at the I-264 interchange on Feb. 28 to March 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Alternating, multi-lane closures in both directions of I-264 from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on Feb. 28 to March 6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with two or more lanes closed no earlier than 9 p.m.
· Alternating, double-lane closures on I-264 west from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15) beginning on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. through March 1 at 5 a.m.
· Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on March 5-6, from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m., with two or more lanes closed no earlier than 10 p.m.
· Ongoing, consecutive right shoulder closure on I-264 east at the overpass just before Witchduck Road (exit 16)
Other Notable Closures:
Laskin Road Widening and Bridge Replacement Project:
· Ongoing closure with detour of a portion of Winwood Drive at eastbound Laskin Road (on the southside of Laskin Road). Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/3qFnYCj
· Traffic shifts scheduled on eastbound and westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/3qOWZDQ
Mercury Boulevard (Route 258), Hampton:
· Alternating, double-lane closures on Mercury Boulevard (Route 258) west between Big Bethel Road and Aberdeen Road on March 1-5 from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.