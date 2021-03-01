Administration Helpful Hints National 

Drive ERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

K. Alston ,

From Friday, February 26 to Friday, March 5

 

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.   

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, March 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, March 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Alternating lane closures on I-264 East between Frederick Blvd. and Effingham St. on Monday, March 1; Tuesday, March 2; Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West between Effingham St. and Frederick Blvd. on Monday, March 1; Tuesday, March 2; Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 East: Alternating lane closures on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, March 1; Tuesday, March 2; Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 West: Alternating lane closures on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Monday, March 1; Tuesday, March 2; Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
VA 164 East: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 East from W. Norfolk Rd. to London Blvd. on Monday, March 1; Tuesday, March 2; Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
VA 164 West: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 West from London Blvd. to W. Norfolk Rd on Monday, March 1; Tuesday, March 2; Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Feb. 26, 2021


HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS


For the week of Feb. 28 to March 6



 

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.



 

*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*



 

﻿For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.



 


 

Bridges & Tunnels:



 

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:


·     Single-lane closures eastbound on March 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



 

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:


·     Mobile, single-lane closures northbound on March 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.


·     Single-lane closures southbound on March 2-4 from as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



 

High Rise Bridge, I-64:


·     A series of bridge test openings, lasting less than 20 minutes each, in both directions on Feb. 28 from 4-6 a.m.


·     Brief, intermittent stoppages in both directions, lasting less than 20 minutes each, on March 6 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.



 

Berkley Bridge, I-264:


·     Single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.:


·     Eastbound on Feb. 28


·     Westbound on March 1



 

James River Bridge, Route 17: 


·     Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound on March 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.


·     Single-lane closures southbound on March 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.


·     Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures northbound on March 1-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.


·     Single-lane closures northbound on March 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



 

HRBT Expansion Project:


·     For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org



 

﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels): 


·     Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).﻿



 





 

I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:


·     Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199/Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) as needed Feb. 28 to March 4 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.


·     New traffic pattern in place on the Route 143/Merrimac Trail on-ramp and acceleration lane to I-64 east beginning as early as the evening of March 3.


·     Lane closures under flagger control on Lakeshead Drive at the I-64 overpasses March 1-5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.


·     Lane closures under flagger control on Rochambeau Drive near Route 143/Merrimac Trail starting as early as March 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.


·     A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the existing Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues. Westbound traffic on Route 199 follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.


·     A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143/Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.



 

I-64 Express Lanes, Norfolk:


·     Full closure of the I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on:


·     Feb. 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.


·     March 3 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.


·     March 6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



 

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:


For a full list of on-going traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp



 

·     Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):


·     March 1-4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.


·     March 5 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.


·     March 6 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.


·     March 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.


·     Full closure of the on-ramp to I-64 west from South Military Highway on March 4-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3bFCNy6



 








 

I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:


·     Single-lane closure on I-64 east at the I-264 interchange on Feb. 28 to March 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.


·     Alternating, multi-lane closures in both directions of I-264 from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on Feb. 28 to March 6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with two or more lanes closed no earlier than 9 p.m.


·     Alternating, double-lane closures on I-264 west from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15) beginning on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. through March 1 at 5 a.m.


·     Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on March 5-6, from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m., with two or more lanes closed no earlier than 10 p.m.


·     Ongoing, consecutive right shoulder closure on I-264 east at the overpass just before Witchduck Road (exit 16)


Other Notable Closures:



 

Laskin Road Widening and Bridge Replacement Project:


·     Ongoing closure with detour of a portion of Winwood Drive at eastbound Laskin Road (on the southside of Laskin Road). Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/3qFnYCj


·     Traffic shifts scheduled on eastbound and westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/3qOWZDQ



 

Mercury Boulevard (Route 258), Hampton:


·     Alternating, double-lane closures on Mercury Boulevard (Route 258) west between Big Bethel Road and Aberdeen Road on March 1-5 from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.