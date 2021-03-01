Drive ERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

























Feb. 26, 2021





HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS





For the week of Feb. 28 to March 6











NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.











*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*











﻿For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.

















Bridges & Tunnels:











Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:





· Single-lane closures eastbound on March 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.











Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:





· Mobile, single-lane closures northbound on March 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.





· Single-lane closures southbound on March 2-4 from as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.











High Rise Bridge, I-64:





· A series of bridge test openings, lasting less than 20 minutes each, in both directions on Feb. 28 from 4-6 a.m.





· Brief, intermittent stoppages in both directions, lasting less than 20 minutes each, on March 6 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.











Berkley Bridge, I-264:





· Single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.:





· Eastbound on Feb. 28





· Westbound on March 1











James River Bridge, Route 17:





· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound on March 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Single-lane closures southbound on March 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.





· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures northbound on March 1-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Single-lane closures northbound on March 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.











HRBT Expansion Project:





· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.











﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):





· Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).﻿























I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:





· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199/Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) as needed Feb. 28 to March 4 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· New traffic pattern in place on the Route 143/Merrimac Trail on-ramp and acceleration lane to I-64 east beginning as early as the evening of March 3.





· Lane closures under flagger control on Lakeshead Drive at the I-64 overpasses March 1-5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.





· Lane closures under flagger control on Rochambeau Drive near Route 143/Merrimac Trail starting as early as March 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.





· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the existing Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues. Westbound traffic on Route 199 follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.





· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143/Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.











I-64 Express Lanes, Norfolk:





· Full closure of the I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on:





· Feb. 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.





· March 3 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.





· March 6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.











I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:





For a full list of on-going traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp











· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):





· March 1-4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· March 5 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.





· March 6 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.





· March 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Full closure of the on-ramp to I-64 west from South Military Highway on March 4-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3bFCNy6





























I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:





· Single-lane closure on I-64 east at the I-264 interchange on Feb. 28 to March 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Alternating, multi-lane closures in both directions of I-264 from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on Feb. 28 to March 6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with two or more lanes closed no earlier than 9 p.m.





· Alternating, double-lane closures on I-264 west from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15) beginning on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. through March 1 at 5 a.m.





· Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on March 5-6, from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m., with two or more lanes closed no earlier than 10 p.m.





· Ongoing, consecutive right shoulder closure on I-264 east at the overpass just before Witchduck Road (exit 16)





Other Notable Closures:











Laskin Road Widening and Bridge Replacement Project:





· Ongoing closure with detour of a portion of Winwood Drive at eastbound Laskin Road (on the southside of Laskin Road). Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/3qFnYCj





· Traffic shifts scheduled on eastbound and westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/3qOWZDQ











Mercury Boulevard (Route 258), Hampton:





· Alternating, double-lane closures on Mercury Boulevard (Route 258) west between Big Bethel Road and Aberdeen Road on March 1-5 from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.