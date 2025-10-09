Drive Safe Hampton Roads Offers Sober Rides Columbus Weekend

Columbus Day weekend is one of the deadliest times on Virginia roads. In 2024, there were 106 alcohol-related crashes, resulting in four deaths and 66 injuries across the state.

To help prevent impaired driving, Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is offering free 757 Sober Rides, powered by Lyft, during the holiday weekend:

Saturday, Oct. 11, 3 p.m. – Sunday, Oct. 12, 3 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m. – Monday, Oct. 13, 3 a.m.

The program offers up to $15 off a Lyft ride for individuals 21 years of age or older. Rides must begin or end in the Hampton Roads area.

Download the Lyft app to your cell phone.

Get the 757 Sober Ride promo code by visiting the DSHR website.

DSHR’s 757 Sober Ride campaign promo codes will be posted at 3 p.m. on each day of the campaign for the individual sessions (codes are not interchangeable with the sessions).

Enter the 757 Sober Ride promo code in the app’s “Payment” tab (under the “Add Lyft Pass” option).

Receive a sober ride home, up to $15 off the Lyft price.

Plan ahead. Never drive impaired. Use a sober ride.