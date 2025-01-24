Drive Safe Hampton Roads provides 757 Sober Rides

Who will you be rooting for during the Big Game on Feb. 9? Whether you’re hosting a viewing party or attending one, everyone has an important job: Help keep impaired drivers off the road, so everyone can make it home safely on game night. If you plan to drink alcohol or use legal or illegal drugs, plan for a safe and sober ride home. If you’re hosting a party, take care of your guests. If you are in the Hampton Roads area, free or reduced Lyft ride-shares are being offered by Drive Safe HR to impaired drivers throughout Hampton Roads on Big Game Sunday atwww.DriveSafeHR.org/757-sober-ride.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is sponsoring 757 Sober Ride for The Big Game from 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 until 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10. During this seven-hour period, area residents 21 and older celebrating with alcohol and/or drugs should download the Lyft app to their phones, then enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab (under the “Add Lyft Pass” option) when they are ready to receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home. The code will only work if used during the above-stated period for rides originating from or having a destination within Hampton Roads. DSHR’s Big Game Sunday 757 Sober Ride promo code will be posted at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, atwww.DriveSafeHR.org/757-sober-ride. Valid while supplies last. Subject to Lyft’s Terms of Service.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is a non-profit regional coalition whose mission is to improve highway safety and reduce injuries and deaths from vehicle crashes. For over 36 years, Drive Safe Hampton Roads has promoted citizen involvement and community awareness as we strive toward zero deaths on our region’s roadways.