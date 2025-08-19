From Aug. 15 – Sept. 1, Drive Safe Hampton Roads, the Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office, and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will be working alongside Hampton Roads law enforcement for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign. The goal is to deter impaired driving and prevent the tragedies seen during previous Labor Day weekends. Together, we can make this Labor Day weekend safer for everyone by choosing to drive sober and encouraging others to do the same.