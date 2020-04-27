Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Now Offered at Patient First

Available by Appointment at Select Hampton Roads Centers

Patient First now provides drive-up COVID-19 testing at its locations on Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake and on West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton. Testing is by appointment only.

All Patient First Medical Centers, including the designated testing centers, remain open on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., every day, for patients who have an urgent need for medical or injury care.

Appointments are made by calling a designated testing center. Patients are asked about symptoms and risk factors to determine whether they meet screening criteria based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). In order to be tested, a patient must either have a symptom or symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat) or be a healthcare worker or first responder.

Testing is currently scheduled between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week.

All test samples are collected outside of the center; patients may remain in their vehicles through the entire process. The staff member collecting samples is equipped with proper PPE, including an N95 mask, gloves, eye protection, and gown.

Samples are sent to a third-party reference lab for testing. Results are expected to be ready within about 2 days. A Patient First nurse will call each patient once results are available, to share results, provide guidance, and answer questions.

For insured patients, there is no out-of-pocket expense for COVID-19 testing. The visit will be submitted to patients’ insurance. Patient First accepts all major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. For self-pay patients, the cost is $90 plus a separate bill from the lab, which is $51.31 in Virginia.

Appointments are not needed for visits unrelated to COVID-19 testing. All Patient First centers have taken steps to provide a safe environment for patients and staff, including requiring all patients and staff to wear masks while inside the center, thoroughly disinfecting surfaces throughout the center at regular intervals, requiring frequent hand washing, and limiting visitors to only essential family members.

Updates about testing sites, instructions about how to make an appointment, and other information is available at patientfirst.com/covid-19-testing.

Also, Patient First has launched its new Telehealth service, making it even more convenient to visit a Patient First physician. Patients in Virginia can now access a Patient First physician through their smart phone, tablet, or computer.

Patient First’s Telehealth service is available Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. Patient First Medical Centers remain open from 8 am to 10 pm, 365 days a year, for walk-in care of illness and injury.

To be eligible for a Telehealth visit, you must be in Virginia and have visited any Patient First in Virginia within the last 5 years. Currently, Telehealth is available only to patients who are 18 years old or older.

To begin a Telehealth visit, patients simply call (800) 990-2533. For additional information, please visit www.patientfirst.com/telehealth.