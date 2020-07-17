DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, July 17 to Friday, July 24

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, July 19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, July 20; Tuesday, July 21; Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West: Alternating lane closures on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel to London Blvd. on Tuesday, July 21; Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

