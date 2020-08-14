DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, August 14 to Friday, August 21

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, August 16; Monday, August 17; Tuesday, August 18; Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.





I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Friday, August 14 and Saturday, August 15 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, August 17; Tuesday, August 18 and Wednesday, August 19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.



