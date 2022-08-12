DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

By: City of Portsmouth

From Friday, August 12 to Friday, August 19

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

VA 164 West: On-ramp closure from Railroad Ave. to VA-164 Westfrom Friday, August 12 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, August 14 at 12 p.m.



HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURSFor the week of August 14-20

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges. *Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.* ﻿For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511. Bridges & Tunnels: Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:· Mobile, single-lane closures westbound Aug. 16-17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. · Single-lane closure eastbound Aug. 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:· Alternating, single-lane closures northbound Aug. 15-17 starting as early as 8 p.m., with brief, intermittent stoppages from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Berkley Bridge, I-264:· Full stoppage westbound Aug. 14 from 5 – 5:10 p.m. High Rise Bridge, I-64:· Single-lane closure eastbound Aug. 15-16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. HRBT Expansion Project:· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org. ﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels): · Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

﻿I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:· For additional information about lane closures and other project impacts, click here: http://64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp · Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 with brief, intermittent stoppages (up to 20 minutes), from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. · I-64 east near Great Bridge Boulevard (approximate mile marker 292) Aug. 16· I-64 west between the High Rise Bridge and Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) Aug. 17-18· Full closure of Great Bridge Boulevard at the I-64 overpass Aug. 14-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.· Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 west to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) Aug 17-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.· Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 west to Route 168 south (exit 291B) Aug. 14-19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.· Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 west near Bowers Hill (exit 299) Aug. 17-18 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.· Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east between Great Bridge Boulevard (approximate mile marker 292) and the High Rise Bridge Aug. 17-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64, Virginia Beach/Chesapeake:· Triple-lane closures on I-64 east between Indian River Road (exit 286) and Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) Aug. 12-13 starting as early as 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. I-64, Chesapeake: · Full closure of the on-ramp from Greenbrier Parkway north to I-64 west Aug. 14-16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64, Express Lanes· Full closure in both directions:· Aug. 14-15 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.· Aug. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.· Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon I-64, James City County / New Kent County: · Intermittent stoppages on the following I-64 on- and off-ramps in both directions Aug. 15 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously):· Route 607/Croaker Road to Route 30/Rochambeau Drive, Norge/Toano (exit 231A)· Route 607/Croaker Road (exit 231B)· Route 30/Old Stage Road, West Point/Toano (exit 227)· Route 33/Eltham Road, West Point (exit 220)

I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:· Continuous, double-lane closure on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15A) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) from Aug. 15 at 5 a.m. to Aug. 19 at 5 a.m.· Continuous multi-lane closures with traffic shifts on I-264 east from the I-64 flyovers to Witchduck Road (exit 16) beginning as early Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 23 at 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3onhaJz · Alternating, single-lane closures on the I-264 east collector-distributor lanes (outside set) at Newtown Road (exit 15A) Aug. 14-20 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.· Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15A) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Aug. 14-20 from 7 p.m. until as late as 5 a.m. I-264, Chesapeake:· Full closure of the off-ramp from I-264 west to I-64 west (exit 1) Aug. 7-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-264, Portsmouth:· Alternating, full closure of the I-264 west on- and off-ramps Aug. 14-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously) at:· Frederick Boulevard (exit 5)· Portsmouth Boulevard (exit 4)· Victory Boulevard (exit 3)

I-664, Norfolk:· Full closure of the on-ramp from Portsmouth Boulevard west to I-664 south Aug. 15-18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-664, Hampton / Newport News:· Alternating, full closure of off-ramps from I-664 south Aug. 14-19 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously):· I-664 south to Power Plant Parkway / Powhatan Parkway (exit 2) · I-664 south to Aberdeen Road (exit 3) · I-664 south to Chestnut Avenue (exit 4) · Alternating, full closure of on-ramps to I-664 south Aug. 14-19 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously):· On-ramp from Powhatan Parkway to I-664 south · On-ramp from Aberdeen Road to I-664 south · On-ramp from Roanoke Avenue to I-664 south Other Notable Closures Route 460, Isle of Wight:· Starting as early as Aug. 18, Route 460 east traffic will be shifted to the outside eastbound lane on the bridge over Blackwater River, and Route 460 west traffic will continue within the outside westbound lane on Route 460 between Zuni Circle and Tucker Swamp Road, with single lanes open in both directions. Wide loads exceeding 10 feet 6 inches are advised to use alternate routes.



