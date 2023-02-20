DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

Events Local 

From Friday, February 17 to Friday, February 24

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.   

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, February 22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. 
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, February 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. 


The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” and plan your trip with free tools:

•      Download the 511 smartphone app

•      Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone

