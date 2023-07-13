DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

By: The City of Portsmouth

From Friday, July 7 to Friday, July 14

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, July 9 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, July 9 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, July 10; Tuesday, July 11; Wednesday, July 12; Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Friday, July 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, July 9 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, July 9 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures from the Berkley Bridge through the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning and Friday, July 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West from Effingham St. to Frederick Blvd. on Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VA 164 West: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 West from London Blvd. to W. Norfolk Rd. on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VA 164 East: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 East from the Port Norfolk exit to London Blvd. on Monday, July 10; Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West: Alternating lane closures on US 58 West from the Port Norfolk exit to London Blvd. on Monday, July 10; Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.



The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” and plan your trip with free tools:

• Download the 511 smartphone app

• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone



