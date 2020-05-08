DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, May 8 to Friday, May 15

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter@DriveERT.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, May 11; Tuesday, May 12; Wednesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Right lane and right center lane closures on I-264 West between Effingham St. and Frederick Blvd. on Monday, May 11 and Tuesday May 12 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 East: Alternating lane closures on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, May 11; Tuesday, May 12; Wednesday, May 13; Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US 58 West: Alternating lane closures on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. Monday, May 11; Tuesday, May 12; Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US 58 West: Alternating lane closures on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Wednesday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VA 164 East: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 East from W. Norfolk Rd to London Blvd. on Monday, May 11; Tuesday, May 12; Wednesday, May 13; Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VA 164 West: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 West from London Blvd. to W. Norfolk Rd. on Monday, May 11; Tuesday, May 12; Wednesday, May 13; Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VA 164 East: Right lane closure on VA 164 East from W. Norfolk Rd to London Blvd. on Tuesday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” and plan your trip with free tools:

• Download the 511 smartphone app

• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone