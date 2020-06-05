DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, June 5 to Friday, June 12

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, June 7 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, June 7 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, June 7 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, June 7 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East between Frederick Blvd. and Effingham St. on Sunday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West between Effingham St. and Frederick Blvd. on Sunday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East between Frederick Blvd. and Effingham St. on Monday, June 8; Tuesday, June 9; Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West between Effingham St. and Frederick Blvd. on Monday, June 8; Tuesday, June 9; Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Sunday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, June 8; Tuesday, June 9; Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Monday, June 8; Tuesday, June 9; Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” and plan your trip with free tools:

• Download the 511 smartphone app

• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone

http://DriveERT.com