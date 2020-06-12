DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, June 15; Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Full tunnel closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. and on Sunday, June 21 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” and plan your trip with free tools:

• Download the 511 smartphone app

• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone