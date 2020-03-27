DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, March 27 to Friday, April 3

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.





I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East between Frederick Blvd. and Effingham St. on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West between Effingham St. and Frederick Blvd. on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East between Frederick Blvd. and Effingham St. on Sunday, March 29; Monday, March 30; Tuesday, March 31; Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West between Effingham St. and Frederick Blvd. on Sunday, March 29; Monday, March 30; Tuesday, March 31; Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.



Follow us!



The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to Know Before You Go and plan your trip with free tools:

Download the 511 smartphone app

Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS

For the week of March 29 to April 4

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions.*

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges & Tunnels:

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Alternating, single-lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

eastbound on March 29-31

westbound on March 30 through April 2

eastbound on March 29-31

westbound on March 30 through April 2

Berkley Bridge, I-264:

Full closure of the on-ramp from Market Street to I-264 west on March 29 through April 5, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17:

Single-lane closure southbound on March 30 from 10-11 a.m.

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions on April 1-2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



James P. Coleman Bridge, Route 17:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions on March 30-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



I-64 Widening Project, York County:

Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) March 29 through April 2, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A consecutive, long-term lane closure under traffic signal control on Colonial Parkway at the I-64 overpass continues.

A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.

I-64 Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 281) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):

March 30 through April 2:

I-64 westbound from 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 eastbound from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 3, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

April 4, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

April 5, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Express Lanes

Full closure of I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on March 30, from 9-11 a.m.

I-64, Hampton

Single-lane closure on I-64 westbound at Settler’s Landing Road (exit 267) on March 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mobile, single-lane closures on I-64 westbound from Hampton Roads Center Parkway to Jefferson Avenue on March 30 through April 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Double-lane closures on I-64 westbound from the Big Bethel Road overpass to Hampton Roads Center Parkway (exit 261) from March 30 through April 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Full closure of the on-ramp from Witchduck Road to I-264 east starting as early as 10 p.m. on March 27 through 5 a.m. on March 30. Single-lane closures on I-264 in both directions will also be in place during this time. Click here for the full traffic alert.

Alternating shoulder closures on the off-ramp from I-64 west to I-264 east (exit 284) on March 30 through April 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single-lane closure on I-264 west from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15) on April 3 at 7 p.m. through April 6 at 5 a.m.

Double-lane closures on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16):

March 30 through April 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 3 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

April 4 from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.



Other Notable Closures:

Route 199, James City County:

Single-lane closures on Route 199/Humelsine Parkway west between Colonial Parkway and Jamestown Road in James City County on March 30 though April 4, starting as early as 7 a.m. and ending as late as 7 p.m.



Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels):

Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).



HRBT Expansion Project:

For future lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.













