Excitement is building for the upcoming Dual City Hiring Expo Series! Connect with top-notch partners, employers, job seekers, and career switchers at these fantastic events:



📅 February 1st, 2023 10:00 AM -2:00 PM

📍 Tidewater Community College City of Norfolk, VA



📅 February 15th, 2023 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

📍 Tidewater Community College City of Portsmouth, Virginia



Register TODAY to unlock a world of opportunities! Employers, secure your spot for one date. Job seekers, choose to attend both or your preferred date.

Designed to connect employers with quality candidates in Hampton Roads, this series offers job seekers more than a hiring event. Job seekers will also have the opportunity to participate in two preparatory workshops, which will provide resume assistance, access to professional attire, and more.

