E-bikes on the Rise: Virginia Beach Steps up Safety Efforts

Growing popularity brings growing risks. Teach your kids how to ride responsibly.

Across the United States, e-bike and e-scooter crashes are climbing – and Virginia Beach is seeing a similar trend. Public safety teams responded to numerous incidents over the summer, especially at the Oceanfront, along the General Booth Corridor, and in the Red Mill area. In a recent case, a young rider was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Rise of E-bikes and Safety Concerns

A 2024 JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) Network Open study confirms the risk: E-bike and e-scooter riders were found to be more likely to sustain serious injuries than those using traditional bicycles and scooters. At the same time, sales of e-bikes have skyrocketed from about 250,000 in 2019 to an estimated 1.5 million in 2024.

E-bikes first gained popularity with older adults seeking accessible exercise and mobility and then during the onset of COVID as people sought mobility options while distancing themselves from others. But more recently, young riders – especially encouraged by social media influencers – have embraced them, sometimes mimicking dangerous online stunts and a disregard for rules and basic safety precautions.

Virginia and Virginia Beach E-Bike Laws

E-bikes are classified into three categories under Virginia law:

Class 1: Pedal-assist, up to 20 mph.

Class 2: Throttle-assist, up to 20 mph.

Class 3: Pedal-assist, up to 28 mph, with required speedometer. Riders must wear helmets and be 14 or older unless supervised by someone 18 or older.

E-bikes share most of the same rights and responsibilities as bicycles. Riders must follow traffic laws, use hand signals, ride with traffic and yield to pedestrians.

In Virginia Beach specifically:

Resort Area Rules: E-bikes are prohibited on the Boardwalk, Boardwalk Bike Path, and Oceanfront parks and plazas. From May 1-Sept. 30, they are also banned from Atlantic Avenue.

Sidewalks & Paths: Permitted outside the Resort Area and Town Center.

Helmet Rules: Riders 14 and younger must wear helmets; all Class 3 riders (and passengers) must wear helmets regardless of age.

Other Rules: No earphones in both ears, lights required at night, max two riders abreast, maintain safe speeds.

What the City Is Doing

To address growing concerns, Virginia Beach has created an E-bike Safety Task Force made up of Police, Parks & Recreation and other departments. Efforts include: